Roney D. Raines

Roney “Ron” Dion Raines, 83, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pinehurst.
Roney was born on Oct. 26, 1938, to George R. and Winnie L. Raines. He married Winifred Jean Bruhn on April 30, 1959, in Forestville, Md. Roney honorably served in the U.S. Navy for four years.
He obtained a master’s degree from the University of Richmond (1971). He worked for Eastern Airlines for 20 years, in sales and marketing, before opening his own golf packaging business, First Tee Golf Packages, in June 1997.
Ron was always very active and excelled in all sports; baseball and golf being his favorites.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, George and Winnie Raines; his brother, Charles Raines; and his wife, Winifred “Wynn” Raines.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Kelly Dancek (John); brother, Roger Raines (Kathy); granddaughters, Colby Kirk (Jeff) and Kelsey Verbosh (Kyle); great-granddaughter, Chloe Kirk; and partner, Diane Hawkins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m., at Homewood Suites, 250 Central Park Ave., Pinehurst, in the Camellia Room.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to The American Cancer Society for cancer research or First Tee of the Sandhills to benefit children’s golf development.
Ron often said that “When it’s my time to go, I will be ready because I have led a very fulfilling life,” which is something we could all aspire to do.
“Your presence we miss. Your memories we treasure. Loving you always, Forgetting you never!”
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
