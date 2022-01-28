Ronald “Ronnie” Walter Kidd entered eternal rest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Chatham Hospital. He was born April 26, 1954, to Tate and Kathleen Hudson Kidd. He worked at Lomax Tile and Marble and E. E. Wilson Flooring for many years before owning and operating K & K Tile as a skilled tile mechanic.

As a Gideon, he enthusiastically spread God’s word. He was an active member and a past master of Marietta Lodge 444 in Ramseur. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and enjoyed old Westerns, Elvis Presley’s Clambake, bluegrass music and cooking for his family and friends.

Ronnie’s passion was music. He was an accomplished musician who “could play anything with strings on it,” and could be found at bluegrass festivals, fiddler’s conventions and jam sessions on a regular basis. He never shied away from sharing his talent and never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Brenda Childers Kidd; daughters, April Presley (Arron), of Asheboro, Michelle Kidd, of Grand Rapids, Mich, Katie Kidd, of Seagrove; son, Ronnie Kidd Jr. (Melissa), of Seagrove; grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Charlie, Sam, Kylie and Annie Presley, Hunter, Noah and Logan Kidd, Ethan, Elijah, Ezra and Melia Kidd; sister, Lee “Sissy” Warn (Joe), of Texas; two nieces and one nephew; his best friend, Garrett Chriscoe; in addition to many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Joyce-Brady Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Riverside Baptist Church with Rev. Gerald Hussey presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be offered online at www.joycebradychapel.com.

Joyce-Brady Chapel of Bennett is honored to serve the Kidd family.

