Ronald F. Persons, 86, of Whispering Pines, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Ron was born in North Adams, Mass., on Nov. 4, 1935, to Frank and Gertrude Persons. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Jeannette (Sadlow) Persons, on April 27, 1957. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage and raised two girls, Kimberly Goodman and Pamela Boutilier.
Ron was a veteran, serving in the Korean war as an electrical lineman. He suffered a lightning strike during his duty, was found in a Korean hospital and then transferred to a U.S. M.A.S.H unit. Upon returning home from the service, Ron and Jeannette settled in Adams, Mass.
Ron’s hobby was woodworking. He made many beautiful, custom pieces some of which will be passed on from generation to generation such as a cradle that has been used by many.
Ron worked at General Electric, Naval Ordinance in Pittsfield, Mass., for 26 years. He received many awards during his years working on the ballistic missile program and the Trident submarine contract.
After retiring from GE, Ron moved to North Carolina in 1996, where he and his wife enjoyed 25 years of retirement life in Whispering Pines.
Ron’s quick wit and gentle spirit will be greatly missed by his family, which includes five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
