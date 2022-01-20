Ronald D. Essick

Ronald DeWitt Essick, 85, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at his home in Pinehurst, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ron was born in Coatesville, Pa., on March 14, 1936, to his late parents, DeWitt Miller Essick and Clara Shaw Essick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kaye Shaffer Essick; brother, William Darlington Essick; and sister, Nancy Essick Head.

Ron is survived by his two children, Shannon Essick Salvador (Francisco), of Charlotte, and Christopher Shaw Essick (Ashley), of Tomkins Cove, N.Y.; six loving grandchildren, Lilliana, Tyler, and Ruby Salvador, and Sadie, Claire and Audrey Essick.

After graduating from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Pa., Ron obtained an undergraduate degree from Franklin and Marshall College. He later earned a master’s degree from Louisiana State University, in Baton Rouge. He spent the majority of his professional career employed as a math professor at Hartford State Technical College, in Hartford, Conn.

Upon retirement, Ron loved to spend time at the beach, go on walks, play golf, attend sporting events at UNC and spend time with family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic cancer research, or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care of Moore County.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days