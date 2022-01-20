Ronald D. Essick

Ronald DeWitt Essick, 85, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at his home in Pinehurst, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ron was born in Coatesville, Pa., on March 14, 1936, to his late parents, DeWitt Miller Essick and Clara Shaw Essick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kaye Shaffer Essick; brother, William Darlington Essick; and sister, Nancy Essick Head.
Ron is survived by his two children, Shannon Essick Salvador (Francisco), of Charlotte, and Christopher Shaw Essick (Ashley), of Tomkins Cove, N.Y.; six loving grandchildren, Lilliana, Tyler, and Ruby Salvador, and Sadie, Claire and Audrey Essick.
After graduating from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Pa., Ron obtained an undergraduate degree from Franklin and Marshall College. He later earned a master’s degree from Louisiana State University, in Baton Rouge. He spent the majority of his professional career employed as a math professor at Hartford State Technical College, in Hartford, Conn.
Upon retirement, Ron loved to spend time at the beach, go on walks, play golf, attend sporting events at UNC and spend time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic cancer research, or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care of Moore County.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
