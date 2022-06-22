Ronald D. Bibey

Ronald Duane Bibey, 58, of Southern Pines, passed away suddenly on Saturday June 18, 2022.
Ron was a hard worker, working in heating and air for over 30 years. An avid fisherman who loved being outdoors blasting his music as a form of therapy, something he rubbed off on all his kids, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his mother, Frances Bibey, of Southern Pines; brother, Greg Bibey, of Southern Pines; son, Brandon Bibey (Tara), of Robbins; son, Matt Bibey (Tina) ,of Star; daughter, Kori Bales (Chris), of Asheboro; and four loving grandchildren, Kolbi Bryanne Bales, Aurea Maesie Bales, Hope Marie Bibey and Max Robert Bibey. In addition he leaves behind many loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Bibey; grandmother, Fannie Mae Solomon; and grandfather, Roy Solomon.
“Gone Fishing,” a poem by David Ritter.
If someone should ask for me, tell ’em heaven is where I’ll be. I’ve finished all my life’s chores, and now I fish on heaven’s shores. The view is grand and the fishing’s great, but I yearn for you as I wait. I’ll save a spot on the river’s bend, for all those, I call family and friend. But for now, head out to sea and make a cast in memory, to all the good times that you had, with me -- your friend, your grandpa -- your dad. And if the fish no longer bite or seem no longer worth the fight, because it’s me that you are missin’, don’t worry – be glad – I’ve only gone fishin’.
A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at a later date. Contact Kori Bales for information at kbbales89@gmail.com.
