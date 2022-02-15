Ronald B. Snead

Lt. Col. Ronald Bruce Snead, U.S. Army (Ret.), 76, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home, in Southern Pines.
He was born April 15, 1945, in Portsmouth, Va., to Oneita Evelyn Hancock Snead and the late Barney Lee Snead Jr. He was raised in Virginia Beach, where he graduated from Princess Anne High School and Old Dominion University.
After college he joined the United States Army, proudly serving for over 20 years. His career spanned from Green Berets and Delta Force where he rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel. He served in numerous locations to include Ft. Bragg, Germany, Vietnam and Washington, D.C. He received numerous army decorations throughout his career including the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross along with numerous citations and medals.
After retiring from the Army, he spent two decades helping people find employment opportunities through Ron Snead Associates. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rockingham.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ashley McKay Snead.
He is survived by his mother, Oneita Snead, of Pinehurst; one sister, Janice Swisher (Stephen), of Dunbar, W.Va.; niece, Holly Barrett (Robert), of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two nephews, Ian Swisher (Matt Poff), of St. Albans, W.Va., and Sam Swisher (Amber), of Dunbar, W.Va.; great-niece, Hope Sealey (and her children, Grayson and Elara); and two great-nephews, Daniel Barrett and Kylo Swisher; his aunt, Linda Snead, of Ellerbe; and uncle, Eugene Black, of Wilmington.
He will be remembered for his love of flashy sport cars, his dear chow chows, Hannibal and Libby, his quirky sense of humor and a deep love of his country.
A service and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to your local animal shelter.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.