Ronald A. Gerard

Ronald Anthony Gerard, 89, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Ron was born in Glen Cove, N.Y., on May 19, 1933, to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Benedict Gerard. In addition to his father, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, David Gerard; his sister, Joan Cross; his stepdaughter, Candy Tew; and his stepson, Ronny House.
Ron is survived by his daughters, Rosanne Dickerson and husband, Scott, Melanie Rivers and husband, Brian; stepdaughter, Karen Henn and husband, Rich; along with his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Alice Gerard; along with many nieces, nephews, and close cousins, all of whom he dearly loved.
Ron was raised in Oyster Bay, N.Y., where he attended St. Dominick’s High School and then served in the Air Force, where he eventually met his future wife. Ron went on to college and received his master’s degree from the University of Miami.
He married the love of his life, Hattie Jo Stephens House, on Aug. 6, 1966. They moved to Greenlawn, N.Y., to begin their lives where they raised their five children. Ron spent his professional career teaching at SUNY Farmingdale, where he was the dean of Evening Students and taught child psychology. Ron was an avid golfer and was known for his beautiful lawns.
He and his wife, Hattie Jo, retired to Southern Pines, where he enjoyed golf and became an active member of the Knights of Columbus as well as St Anthony’s of Padua, where he was an usher. Over 20 years later, Ron and his wife moved to Wake Forest to be closer to their children and grandchildren, and became a member of St. Catherine’s of Siena Catholic Church.
A Catholic Mass and funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine’s of Siena Catholic Church, in Wake Forest. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Bright Funeral Home, in Wake Forest.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org); or to Transitions Life Care (www.transitionsllifecare.org) in his name.
