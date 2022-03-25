Roland Edward Moore, 77, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Atrium Health Stanly, in Albemarle.
Roland worked in the textile industry for many years. He always enjoyed being outdoors. He was a real master gardener. He planted heirloom seeds for many plants that had been handed down for generations in his family. Roland enjoyed reading the Bible, listening to bluegrass and Gospel music. He also loved to watch TV Westerns.
Roland was a son of the late William Dolphus and Cora Alice Sanders Moore; and was also preceded in death by sister, Brenda Perkins; brothers, Bill Moore and Raymond “ Pete” Moore.
Roland is survived by son, Richard Moore and Josie Brown; sister: Annie Lee Ritter; nieces, Kim Goodwin and Margarett Walsh; nephews, Wesley Ritter, Raymond Moore and Randy Perkins; and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday March 28, at Browns Chapel Christian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Shaun Garner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial may be made to Browns Chapel Christian Church, 608 Browns Chapel Church Road, Robbins, NC 27325.
Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Moore family.
