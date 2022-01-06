Roger S. Woolard

Roger Steven Woolard, 57, of Foxfire Village and formerly Washington, passed peacefully surrounded by his family and friends at Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Born in Virginia Beach, Va., he was the son of Peggy Hollis Woolard and the late John Cotton Woolard. Roger’s family returned to Washington, when he was six years old and he graduated from Bath High School, class of 1982.

He went on to play baseball at Lenoir Community College and then finished his education at East Carolina University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical design in 1992. In 1999, Roger married Cindy Godley and the two moved to Foxfire, where Roger started teaching and coaching at Pinecrest High School. Roger and his friend, Jeff Hewitt, head baseball coach at Pinecrest High School, were planning on retiring in a few years, but decided they were not ready to leave until they could finish what they had started.

He was a proud and positive man. Although he was a quiet gentleman, people always listened when he spoke. Roger was a confident man who brought the best out in others.

Roger was the loving husband of Cindy Godley Woolard. He is the father of Elizabeth Marie Woolard and John Cotton “J.C.” Woolard. In addition to his mother, Ms. Peggy Woolard, he is also survived by his brother John Woolard and wife, Gray; sisters-in-law, Lisa Lewis and Tiffany Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School, Saturday, Jan. 8, at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends at the auditorium prior to the ceremony from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

