Roger L. Craven

Roger Lee Craven, 70, of Aberdeen, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
He was born on April 8, 1952, in Moore County, to the late Charlie and Alice Craven. Roger served his community and was a fireman for the Pinehurst Fire Department. He was a true outdoorsmen who loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, yard sales and scratch off lottery tickets.
Roger had a presence about him that you could say he never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather: a fatherly figure to all he came in contact with.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Ray Craven.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lydia Craven; three sons, Jonathan Craven, Joshua Craven (Lesley) and James Craven (Tasha); one brother, Charles “Bill” Craven (Ruby); two sisters, Betty Tarr and Rebecca Mabe; six grandchildren, Emily, Andrew, Macey, Cullen, Landry and Charlee Craven; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., at Culdee Presbyterian Church, with burial following at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Culdee Presbyterian Church; or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
