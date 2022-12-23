Roger L. Council
Roger "Red" Lee Council, of Whispering Pines, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the age of 90.
Red was born in Johnston County on June 16, 1932, to the late Paschal and Veda Bowlin Council. Red’s family were share croppers and he told the story of when he was a young boy, he asked his daddy if he could plow the mule. After he was granted permission one day, he said he wish he had waited awhile before asking! Red loved fast cars and motorcycles and raced stock cars in his younger years. He always found restoring classic cars and trucks a labor of love.
Red was known for his sense of humor and the jokes he and some of his friends shared at Red's Exxon, which he owned and operated for 52 years. Now Red’s Corner occupies the location where Red and his many friends would gather, drink coffee, talk about local affairs and, of course, tell a few jokes.
Red was fortunate in life in the way that he found joy and showed Christian love to his patrons. Many of his customers became friends and they could always count on Red when in times of need, no matter the time of day or weather. He cherished his family of customers and ensured that they received the best service and attention, especially the little older ladies who reminded him of his mother. His dedication to his family of customers and his service to the community was recognized with him receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor bestowed by the governor of North Carolina.
With retirement in mind, Red built his 3-bay garage behind his house to continue his love of working on classic cars and trucks. But soon after retirement, Red was diagnosed with macular degeneration that lead to near-complete blindness and could no longer use his garage for its intended purpose: so, he searched for a purpose. Red found that purpose in the weekly prayer and singing get-togethers he held for many years that provided food, music and fellowship for the community. Red also loved playing guitar and singing gospel hymns at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, which he called home because it felt like family.
He leaves behind his wife, Yvonne Council; his daughters, Pam Shiflett (Billy), Andera Council, Lisa Fisher (Jim); granddaughter, Ashley Council; and sister, Ellen Ring.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, beginning at 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Gregg Newton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
