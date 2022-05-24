Roger Blanchard

Roger Blanchard was always known for his integrity and love of life.

Born in Racine, Wisc., to Lester and Shirley Blanchard as the youngest of four, his early hobbies usually found him outside playing ball or ice skating on the neighborhood pond. A graduate of UW Whitewater and Marquette University with a master’s degree in finance, his work allowed him to move up to become a CFO for Wil-Car Enterprises, in Wheelersburg, Ohio; one of his employment goals.

Finally making it down to North Carolina, he was able to start his own property company called Rabbit Run Management, after years of working as a CPA. A veteran of the Vietnam War, as a Green Beret, he came back to serve his community, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of 48 years; and his two children, Erik and Stacey; Roger left lasting memories to those close to him.

A clown at times, his humor was only equaled by his fascination with books and the American Civil War, and will always be remembered sitting on the beach with a drink in this hand and a smile on his face. His family asks to think of the times shared and invite those close to him to join them in a celebration of his life Sunday, June 12, at their house in Aberdeen.

"Wake 'em up and let 'em know that their season is coming, the good times are gonna roll" - Cubs announcer Harry Carey.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

