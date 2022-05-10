Rodney A. Simmons, 55, of Southern Pines, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
No public viewing or service will be held.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Simmons; daughter, Charlotte Anne Gore; siblings, Maurice Simmons, Lamar Simmons, Matthew Simmons (Lavonnie) and Susan Simmons; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.