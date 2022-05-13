Robert Wayne Markham, 75, of Wake County, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at his residence in Holly Springs.
A native of Chatham County, he was born July 8, 1946, to the late Abert Vant and Lillie (Cheek) Markham. Wayne was married to his wife of 51 years, Wanda Hamilton Markham.
Wayne attended Bonlee Elementary and graduated from Chatham Central High School in 1965. Wayne served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, in Vietnam, as an air traffic controller for four years. He also served and retired from the Army National Guard after many years of service.
Following his Air Force service, Wayne graduated from Durham Tech in business, Sandhills Community College in accounting, and earned his B.B.A. degree from NC Wesleyan, in Goldsboro. Most of his career he was employed as an accountant with CP&L, in Raleigh, and after retiring from CP&L worked in his brother's accounting practice, in Southern Pines, for several years. He then worked for Wake County in the county tax office until he fully retired.
In addition to being a devoted family man, Wayne enjoyed life spending time as an avid hunter, and his first bear was bagged in the North Carolina mountains.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald; and sister, Gladys Mack.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Hamilton Markham; children, Kathy (Bobby) Egnor, of Huntington, W.W., Jeanette Markham, of the home, and Donald (Pam), of Dunn; six grandchildren; one grandson-in-law; one granddaughter-in-law; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Vant, of Robbins, and Doyle (Linda), of Vass; sister, Loretta Tutor, of Seagrove; and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was a devout Christian who believed in reading his Bible and living as it said.
