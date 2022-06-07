Robert W. Davis

Robert "Bob" William Davis, 83, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully, at his home, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. 

Born in Hartford, Ky., on July 8, 1938, he was the son of the late William and Emogene Coy. After high school graduation, Bob attended the University of Kentucky, prior to serving in the US Air Force — a career that would last over 20 years.

On Dec. 20, 1962, he married Janis "Jan" Gary. He and Janis served their country in Virginia, Delaware, Colorado, Alaska, Japan and Thailand. After earning the rank of master sergeant and an honorable discharge, he left military service. He went on to work the Mitre Corporation as an engineer, where he worked nights to complete his master’s degree at Rivera College.

In 2000, Bob retired to North Carolina, where he and Jan initially settled in Sanford, before relocating to Pinehurst in 2018.

Bob grew up working on the family farm. He as honest, hardworking, religious and modest. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting, and loved golf as he got older. He was a proud supporter and fan of his beloved Kentucky Wildcats, and rarely missed watching a game.

Throughout his career and retirement, the one constant in his life was his family. He cherished his children and grandchildren, and the joy they brought him. Bob was fondly remembered as a frequent volunteer for his kids sports programs and church activities.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janis Davis. He is the father of Robert Gary Davis (Rosarie) and James "Jim" Davis (Susan). Bob also leaves five grandchildren, Roman Davis (Nerlene), Justin Davis (Alishia Gay), Samantha Starkey (Mitchell), Elijah Davis and Zachary Davis; as well as one great-grandchild, Avalent. Bob is also survived by his brother, Paul Davis; and his sisters, Teresa Doyle and Sue Job.

A funeral ceremony with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

