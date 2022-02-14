Robert W. Carrington Jr.

Robert Wiley Carrington Jr., 87, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.

Born Nov. 23, 1934, in Pinebluff, Robert was a son of the late Robert Wiley Carrington Sr. and the late Jessie McCaskill Carrington.

Robert grew up in Moore County and graduated from Aberdeen High School. He met Mary Frances Pohl in the seventh grade. They quickly became sweethearts and later married in 1957. Robert served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Elon College. He was a very resourceful entrepreneur, owning and operating Aberdeen Produce with his children for many years. He enjoyed owning farms and raising cattle, horses and other farm animals. Beyond being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, his legacy includes being a supportive and generous person to his employees and acquaintances in need.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Frances Carrington; their children, Elizabeth Carrington Dodge (Will), Robert "Bobby" Carrington III (Mary), and Catherine Carrington Hinton (Hugh); grandchildren, Sarah Carrington, Robert "Rob" Carrington IV, Anna Carrington Tew (Arthur), Lizzie Smith, Marshall Smith (Rachel), Mary Catherine Dodge Clodfelter (David) and Ann Dodge; great-grandchildren, Harriette, Lydia and Ambrose Tew; and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty Raye" Harrington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ted, Kenneth and Sterling Carrington.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, with Pastor Michael Owens officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

