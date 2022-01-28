Robert V. Suggs

Robert V. (Bob) Suggs died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Bob was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Lumberton, to Willie Edward Suggs and Mary Ray Suggs. After graduating from Lumberton High School in 1953, Bob entered the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. He graduated from Wake Forest College undergraduate in 1959 and Wake Forest School of Law in 1964, with employment at Burlington Industries in between.
Bob was a civil law attorney for nearly 40 years. Additionally, he was a licensed real estate broker, and served over 20 community organizations and charities in a variety of capacities.
Bob married Gladys Phillips on July 2, 1966. They were married more than 55 years until Bob's death.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gladys Suggs; his sons, Robert Vance Suggs II and Edward Dewitt Suggs; his sister, Shirley Gilbreath; his grandsons, Jackson Haber Brody, Braden Robert Suggs, Samuel Foard Suggs, Landon James Suggs and Benjamin Robert Suggs; his daughters-in-law, Ashley Brody Suggs and Amy Ussery Suggs.
He lived a good life.
At his request there will be no formal visitation or service. Memorial Contributions can be made to Wake Forest Law School, P.O. Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, Greensboro.
