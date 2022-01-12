Robert L Williams

Robert Lee Williams, 72, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
He was born in Robeson County on June 24, 1949, to the late Edward Williams and Eva Mae Allen Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by siblings, Marie Cooke, Betty Clegg, Margaret Williams and Eddie Williams. Robert was retired from Pac Fab, where he worked as warehouse supervisor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Bauguess Williams; son, John Williams, of Sanford; daughter, Christy Hawkinson Carrillo, of Kaufman, Texas; sister, Evelyn Logan and husband, Ronald, of Sanford; three grandchildren, Ethan Hawkinson, Abram Carrillo and Brooke Kiger; and one great-grandson, Cade Kiger.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel, with Matthew Place presiding. Burial will follow in Cross Hill Cemetery in Carthage.
Arrangements are with Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
