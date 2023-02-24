Robert K. Crowell

Robert King Crowell, 88, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Bob was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Bluefield, W. Va., to the late James Edward and Lucille Vermillion Crowell. He graduated Concord College (now University) and attended the University of Ohio for graduate work, before entering the U.S. Army in1958. While in the Army, he served as a counter intelligence officer at Fort Holabird, Md. He later taught high school history in both Richmond, Va., and Charlotte. While teaching at George Wythe High School in Richmond, he made national and international recognition for teaching the first-ever curriculum on communism. He was described in the Richmond News Ledger as a “youthful looking teacher with a flair for the dramatic.” He was later awarded the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge Classroom Teachers Medal.
In 1963, he answered the call to enter federal service and joined the Department of Commerce, Weather Bureau, as a management analyst and later as the executive officer of the National Marine Fisheries Service, NOAA, serving in the Washington, D.C. area. He retired from federal service in 1990. In 2006, he relocated to Southern Pines to be closer to his children (and the golf courses).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, James E. Crowell Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Jerrilyn (Jeri), of Southern Pines; sister, Diana (Ben) Tibbs, of Gaithersburg, Md.; niece, Donna (Chris) and sons, Daniel, Nicholos and Benjamin Lowell, of Poolesville, Md.; daughters, Kimberly Hagler Crowell and Melinda Leigh Crowell, of Shelby; his son, James E (Katherine) Crowell III, of Kings Mountain; and their mother, Margo A. Crowell, of Shelby. He also leaves his five grandchildren, Jacqueline, Marlee, Leah, William, and David.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and the FirstHealth Hospice House for their compassionate care and dedication.
