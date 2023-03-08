Robert J. Wharton

Robert John “Bob” Wharton, 76, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Elizabeth, N.J., to Harry and Martha Wharton. He attended St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, N.J., and then graduated from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. Upon graduation, he served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and was stationed in South Korea. On Sept. 18, 1971, he married Kathleen “Kathy” McCarthy in Clark, N.J.
Bob worked for 30 years in pharmaceutical sales for Eli Lilly and Co. Bob worked tirelessly to drive sales across the country. Upon retirement, Bob and Kathy moved to Hilton Head, S.C..
Retirement for Bob meant finding a new way to work, as a golf course ranger and starter at top rated courses like Palmetto Hall and Haig Point. Bob and Kathy moved to Pinehurst, in 2013, to be closer to their three children. Bob continued to work as a golf course starter and ranger at Pinehurst Resort. Bob was an avid sports fan, especially of the Indianapolis Colts and Duke University men’s basketball. He valued his time as a volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Wharton, of Pinehurst; daughter, Kristen Dibble and husband, Ed, of Charlotte; son, Thomas Wharton and wife, Mindy, of Cary, and their daughter, Veronica Wharton; sister-in-law, Maureen Vincent, of New Jersey; and many other loving family members and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Martha Wharton; his daughter, Jean Wharton; his brother, James Wharton; and sister-in-law, Elisabeth Wharton.
A funeral Mass will take place Thursday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, in Pinehurst. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A rosary will be recited with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. At Bob’s request, neckties are not to be worn, but proper attire is expected.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk, ℅ Team Jean, 2005 Thorpshire Drive, Raleigh, NC 27615 or at ovarianawareness.org.
