Robert J. Hopkins

Robert John Hopkins, of Southern Pines, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his home, at the age of 75.
Dr. Hopkins was born in Sparta, Tenn., on Sept. 8, 1946, to the late Elmo and Mary Hopkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill, and his youngest daughter Robin.
He received his Ph.D. in agricultural economics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and later was a professor at Limestone College, in Gaffney, S.C. He was professor and administrator for 37 years at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College (later University), serving as Vice President of Academic Affairs from 2003-2017. Dr. Hopkins was instrumental in establishing a program at Sandhills Community College where students could receive their 4-year degree from St. Andrew’s. He loved the Tennessee Vols, was an avid reader and a fan of British comedies.
Dr. Hopkins held several positions of leadership at First Baptist Church Southern Pines, including chairman of the Personnel Committee, deacon, and Sunday School teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Reid Hopkins; his eldest daughter, Jennipher Isley and her husband, Wayne, of Snow Camp; his brother, Larry Hopkins and his wife,Tamra, and niece, Heather Biscoe, of Bealeton and Bristow, Va.; his stepsons, Todd Reid and his wife, Colbey, of Chicago, Ill., and Timothy Reid and his wife, Jeanna, of Franklin, Tenn. He was blessed with grandchildren, Holly and Holden Huffine, of Burlington, and Ella and Emmy Reid, of Franklin, Tenn.
He loved his country roots and maintained strong ties to his hometown friends and family in Sparta, Tenn. Bob also loved annual summer beach trips with his extended Sheheen and Cox family of Camden, S.C., to Holden and Edisto Beaches.
A service of celebration was held at 11 am, Friday, Jan. 21, at First Baptist Church Southern Pines, officiated by Dr. David Helms and Dr. Tom Allen, followed by an interment service at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for all the love and care provided by FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 East New York Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387, and FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 105 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28387
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhomes.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
