The Rev. Robert (Bob) F. Field, 97, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community, in Harrisonburg, Va., where he had lived since April 1, 1999.
Field was born Feb. 15, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pa., and was the son of the late Fredrick C. and Edna Ingram Field. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, from May 1943 to March 1946, as a radioman on Patrol Craft #1184, a sub chaser in the Caribbean Sea.
He graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949, and from Union Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity in 1954.
He was a faithful shepherd to congregations in Berkeley Springs, West Va., Roanoke, Va., Bedford, Va., Petersburg, West Va., Pinehurst, and Mt. Solon, Va., before retiring on April 15, 1990. He also served as interim pastor to numerous Presbyterian churches in the valley following his retirement from full-time ministry.
On May 23, 1953 he married Doris Lucille Gammon, who served faithfully alongside him for 69 years and who survives him. He is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Field Wert, of Vero Beach, Fla.; by a son, Robert F. Field Jr. (Kelly); son-in- law, Larry Shobe; daughters, Anne Suther (Tommy) and Ellen Mitchell (Brent); 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Carol Field Shobe (July 20, 2022).
A private interment will be held at the Massanetta Springs Lucy Steele Columbarium.
Memorial funds may be sent to Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A memorial service (date to be determined) will be held in Meredith Chapel, at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va.
