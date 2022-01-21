Robert E. White

Robert (Bob) Emmett White, 99, formerly of Watertown, Mass., and Stamford, Conn., and a long term resident of Pinehurst, died Jan. 14, 2022, following a short illness.

Born Nov. 4, 1922, in Watertown, Mass., Bob was the son of George E. and Mary (McCann) White. Predeceasing him were his brothers, Frederick, Edward, Charles and Richard; and sister, Madeline. His loving wife of 70 years, Patricia (Pat) Henry White, died Oct. 15, 2015, in Pinehurst.

Bob graduated schools in Watertown, Mass., and later attended Benjamin Franklin University and Boston University. He served in the U.S. Army, entering in October 1942, as a special agent for the counterintelligence corps. He was honorable discharged in October 1945.

Bob was employed in Boston and New York by Armstrong Bros. Tool Co., of Chicago, Ill., for over 35 years in sales and marketing. After 25 years in Connecticut, where Bob and Pat belonged to Stamford Yacht Club, they retired in 1986, to Pinehurst, and belonged to Pinehurst Country Club for over 30 years. Bob, an avid golfer, was a member of the Tin Whistles Golfing Society.

Always a sports fan, Bob played basketball, golf, tennis, platform tennis, bowling and bridge. After high school he played semi-pro hockey for a Boston Bruins farm team. In later years, Bob and Pat traveled extensively with Collette Travel, where he was a board member for many years.

Surviving are daughter, Deborah White Murphy and husband, Dennis M. Murphy, of Sarasota, Fla. and Frisco, Colo.; son, David Henry White and wife, Mary Elizabeth White, of Stamford, Conn.; grandson, Scott Burg (Sarah) and his great-grandchildren, Emmett, Isaac and Olivia, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Stephen Burg (Amy) and his great grandchildren, Maximus and Madeline of Lone Tree, Colo., and Erin White, of New York City, and Pierce White of Stamford, Conn.

Boles Funeral Home is serving the family in Pinehurst, and the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Service, in Stamford, Conn., is arranging the interment service at Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford, Conn.

Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Fairfield Memorial Park with a reception to follow at 3 p.m. at Stamford Yacht Club.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days