Robert E. White

Robert (Bob) Emmett White, 99, formerly of Watertown, Mass., and Stamford, Conn., and a long term resident of Pinehurst, died Jan. 14, 2022, following a short illness.
Born Nov. 4, 1922, in Watertown, Mass., Bob was the son of George E. and Mary (McCann) White. Predeceasing him were his brothers, Frederick, Edward, Charles and Richard; and sister, Madeline. His loving wife of 70 years, Patricia (Pat) Henry White, died Oct. 15, 2015, in Pinehurst.
Bob graduated schools in Watertown, Mass., and later attended Benjamin Franklin University and Boston University. He served in the U.S. Army, entering in October 1942, as a special agent for the counterintelligence corps. He was honorable discharged in October 1945.
Bob was employed in Boston and New York by Armstrong Bros. Tool Co., of Chicago, Ill., for over 35 years in sales and marketing. After 25 years in Connecticut, where Bob and Pat belonged to Stamford Yacht Club, they retired in 1986, to Pinehurst, and belonged to Pinehurst Country Club for over 30 years. Bob, an avid golfer, was a member of the Tin Whistles Golfing Society.
Always a sports fan, Bob played basketball, golf, tennis, platform tennis, bowling and bridge. After high school he played semi-pro hockey for a Boston Bruins farm team. In later years, Bob and Pat traveled extensively with Collette Travel, where he was a board member for many years.
Surviving are daughter, Deborah White Murphy and husband, Dennis M. Murphy, of Sarasota, Fla. and Frisco, Colo.; son, David Henry White and wife, Mary Elizabeth White, of Stamford, Conn.; grandson, Scott Burg (Sarah) and his great-grandchildren, Emmett, Isaac and Olivia, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Stephen Burg (Amy) and his great grandchildren, Maximus and Madeline of Lone Tree, Colo., and Erin White, of New York City, and Pierce White of Stamford, Conn.
Boles Funeral Home is serving the family in Pinehurst, and the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Service, in Stamford, Conn., is arranging the interment service at Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford, Conn.
Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Fairfield Memorial Park with a reception to follow at 3 p.m. at Stamford Yacht Club.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.