Robert E. Crumpton Jr.

Robert Earl Crumpton Jr., 69, “Bob”, formerly of Roxboro, passed away Sunday May 22, 2022.

Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late Robert Earl Crumpton Sr. and Amine Averette Clarke Crumpton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Landon Shields Crumpton. 

Bob was known for his Southern charm and drawl, love of history and sense of adventure. Having served the United Methodist church in various capacities, including lay leader, Bob was proud of his Methodist faith.

Bob had three beautiful, successful children whom he adored: Hunter Crumpton MacIntytre (Stephen), of Wilmington, Robert Crumpton III (Kaitlyn), of Dickinson, N.D., and Christian Crumpton, of Aberdeen. He was also blessed with two handsome grandsons, Clarke Crumpton and Landon MacIntyre.  

Bob owned and operated Crumpton Investment Benefits.  

Though he lived in many states, Bob always considered himself a proud Native North Carolinian. He was an avid big game hunter, having hunted in the many states he visited. He also enjoyed fishing and was an impressive gardener. If you ever had the pleasure of sharing a drink with Bob, you know he was also an avid UNC Tar Heel fan and a lifelong Republican.

Bob is also survived by his brother, John Crumpton (Susan), of Bahama; and sister, Amine Tharrington (Dennis), of Henderson. 

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends in June at the Crumpton family farm in Roxboro.

Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.

