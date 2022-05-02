Robert D. Combs

Robert Dennis Combs (formerly of Wells, Vt.) passed away, unfairly and way too soon, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. If you knew Robert, you were blessed. Robert was a hardworking, strong, kind, loving and gentle soul who always wanted to lend a helping hand to family, friends and his community.
The loves of his life were his three girls – his wife, Rae; and his daughters, Tasha Hall and Sheila (Scott) Hensley; as well as his five grandchildren, Peyton and Morgan Hall, Sterling, Stone and Sierra Hensley. It takes an exceptional person to be a fierce, loving parent to children who are not biologically yours and that is what Robert was to Tasha and Sheila. To them, he was “Dad” in every single sense of the word and feeling.
When asked for a few words about what Papa meant to them, the grandchildren had the following to say: “He was creative, inspiring and passionate” (Peyton) and “was always a kid at heart” (Morgan). Favorite memories with their Papa included “fishing off the end of the dock together” (Sterling), “amazing stories he would tell us about his past” (Stone), and “paddle boarding, baseball games and tickling my feet” (Sierra).
His loving wife Rae was by his side for almost three decades. A true love story, from Vermont to North Carolina, they were each other's steadfast companions. They truly were the best of friends and each other’s biggest fans.
As a master craftsman, Robert took great pride in building beautiful homes and treasured works of art. They were always superbly crafted – as nothing was more important to him than providing his absolute best for the families he knew would make memories with what he created for years to come.
Robert absolutely loved the outdoors. Throughout his life, if you couldn’t find him, he was probably out fishing, hunting, hiking, camping or all four! His most favorite thing, however, was spending time on the lake behind their dream house, making lasting memories with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Robert is survived by his sister, Carol Combs; his two brothers, Roland and Colin Combs; as well as several nieces and nephews, all of whom live in Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Charlotte Combs; and his brothers, Clifford and Carl Combs.
While we are glad you are not suffering anymore Robert, we will miss and love you forever and hold you deep in our hearts. We are thankful for and will cherish every single second we got to spend with you.
"If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again."
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Robert’s name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (https://www.alzinfo.org/) or the Adirondack Council (https://www.adirondackcouncil.org/).
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
