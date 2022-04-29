Robert Conley Fowler, 56, of Vass, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 16, 1965, in Moore County, to Charles and Carolyn Fowler. He served with Crains Creek Fire Department for 36 years.
In addition to his mother, Carolyn Fowler, of Vass, he is survived by his wife, Kathy Fowler; three sons, Robert C. Fowler Jr., of Vass, Richard Fowler and his wife, Arielle, of Cameron, Charles Fowler and his fiancé, Sara Speight, of Vass; three brothers, Tony Fowler and his wife, Kathy, of Siler City, Mitchell Fowler, of Vass, Michael Fowler and his wife, Cyndee, of Cameron; one sister, Tina Owens, of West End; five grandchildren, Kinston, Ava, Jace, Liam and Calum; and survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, in Vass.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church.
Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.