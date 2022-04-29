Robert C. Fowler

Robert Conley Fowler, 56, of Vass, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born Oct. 16, 1965, in Moore County, to Charles and Carolyn Fowler. He served with Crains Creek Fire Department for 36 years.

In addition to his mother, Carolyn Fowler, of Vass, he is survived by his wife, Kathy Fowler; three sons, Robert C. Fowler Jr., of Vass, Richard Fowler and his wife, Arielle, of Cameron, Charles Fowler and his fiancé, Sara Speight, of Vass; three brothers, Tony Fowler and his wife, Kathy, of Siler City, Mitchell Fowler, of Vass, Michael Fowler and his wife, Cyndee, of Cameron; one sister, Tina Owens, of West End; five grandchildren, Kinston, Ava, Jace, Liam and Calum; and survived by many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, in Vass.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church.

Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

