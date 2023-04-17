Robert C. Carpenter

Robert Collins Carpenter, 40, passed away early Friday morning, April 14, 2023. Born Jan. 3, 1983, in the Home of American Golf, he was the son of Clegg David and Elizabeth Kelley Carpenter, of Southern Pines.
Robert had an all-star childhood, finding success in sports at an early age. A 4-year letterman, left-handed pitcher for the Pinecrest Patriots, he went on to attend Methodist College in Fayetteville, where he graduated with a degree in accounting. Robert then began his career in accounting with Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP. The best part of his 10 years with Dixon, in Raleigh, was meeting the love of his life, Shannon. They were wed on May 23, 2015.
Being close to more golf courses, family and friends led him back to Southern Pines, where he worked for Healthcare Management Consultants Inc. He most recently opened his own accounting firm, Carolina Professional Consulting and Accounting LLC.
Robert’s early passion for baseball turned into a new passion for golf and his new family. He was very fond of Donald Ross-designed courses and convinced family and friends to call him Donald on and off the course. He helped to promote “turtleback greens” into even more notoriety than before and created a logo and website to honor the signature greens designed by Mr. Ross.
He also enjoyed fishing, at times bringing an extendable rod in his golf bag to try to catch one while waiting for the next shot. He was careful to hit the ponds in play with the bait, not the ball.
The proudest moments of his life, though, were the births of his son Payne and daughter Caroline. He was a great and loyal husband, a dedicated father, loving son and brother, and an entertaining Uncle Rob to relatives and Uncle Donald to children of friends. Robert knew no strangers and was able to turn any tough situation into an easy one with his energy and positive attitude.
Robert is survived by his spouse, Shannon; and children, Payne and Caroline; parents, David and Beth Carpenter, of Southern Pines; brother, Will Carpenter (Tiffany); and nephews, Hall, Kent and Stokes, of Seven Lakes; mother-in-law, Delores Williams (Steve), of Wilmington; father-in-law, Marvin Smith, of Washington; brother-in-law, Shaun Smith (Cortney); and niece, Addison, of Washington; sister-in-law, Suzanne Vinson (Bud); and nephew, Rhett, and niece, Sadie, of Greenville; uncles and aunts, Anne Harwood (Bill), of Badin, Catherine Earp (John), of Southern Pines, Ellen Russell (Shep), of Little Rock, Ark.; Sandy Johnson (Harry), of Charlotte, Katie Kelley, of Wake Forest, Matt Carpenter (Ginny), of High Point, Kyle Lambert (Danny), of Albemarle; cousins, Anne Kelley Russell (Kurtis Price), of Charleston, S.C.; Beth Saviers (Marshall), of Fayetteville, Ark.; Shep Russell, M.D. (Amanda), of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; Harry Johnson IV (Kreth), of Raleigh, Evelyn Kelley, of Raleigh, Courtney Niederer (Eric), of Albemarle, Hollis Baker (Nick), of Denver, Katie Carpenter (Matt), of Albemarle, and Daniel Lambert (Cassie), of Panama City, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., at Knollwood Hall at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, in Southern Pines, on Friday, April 21. Golf attire is encouraged for gentlemen.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Tee of the Sandhills, 135 W. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387 are encouraged.
