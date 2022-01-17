Robert (Bob) Bell Round Jr, 76, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 24, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Bell Round Sr. and Martha Edwards Round.
Bob was an accomplished amateur golfer and a member of the varsity golf teams at Our Lady of Lourdes High School and Quinnipiac College.
Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He graduated from Officer Candidate School at Fort Knox, Ky., and served stateside as a company commander at the Army Basic Training School at Fort Benning, Ga. Bob moved to the Sandhills, in North Carolina, in 1969, after leaving the army.
He was an assistant golf professional at Pine Needles and then the head golf professional at Knollwood Fairways. Bob was a class A member of the Professional Golf Association of America and also worked in the golf wholesale business for Match Play of Pinehurst and Hornung’s Pro Golf. Later he owned and operated several travel agencies in North Carolina and South Carolina. Bob is survived by his wife of 25 years, Laurie Round, of Mount Pleasant, S.C. He is also survived by three children from his first marriage with Mary Round, of Southern Pines, Todd (Debbie) Round, of Pinehurst; Kevin (Debbie) Round, of Centerville, Ohio, and Candy (Ian) Pena, of Westerville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Emily Round, Madison Round, Rui Pena and Enzo Pena. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two children, Heather Round and Jeffrey Round. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet, Ill.
Online condolences may be made at www.charlestoncremationcenter.com.
Services are entrusted to Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home in Charleston, S.C.
