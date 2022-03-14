Robert A. Hennessey

Robert A. (Bob) Hennessey died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, following a short illness. He was 91.

He was born in Oswego, N.Y., to the late Thomas McComber Hennessey and Helen O’Grady Hennessey. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sylvia Ajemian Hennessey; daughter, Amy Lynn James and husband, Todd ‘TJ’ James; sister in- law, Marion Hennessey; brother in-law, Vartkes Ajemian; five nieces and nine nephews; several grand-nieces, grand-nephews and loving family and friends.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; brother, Thomas F, Hennessey; sister, Helen Chetney; and twin sister, Alice Irene, who died at birth.

A graduate of Oswego High School and Le Moyne College, Syracuse N.Y., he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952, and became a staff sergeant involved in military training. In civilian life, he had a career in accounting, working for Lakeshore Trucking and Stevedoring, Oswego, N.Y.; and Darcy’s Trucking and Raymond’s Bakery, Waterbury, Conn. He was a lifelong member and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus.

Bob had a lifelong love of sports, especially enjoyed playing basketball and softball in his youth. In later years, he enjoyed watching and routing for his favorite teams including Buffalo Bills, NY Mets, UConn.

He was a loving and devoted husband and father. Being with family and friends were very important to him. He enjoyed socializing, playing cards, games and puzzles. He was an avid trivia fan enjoying Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy. His memory was remarkable and “ask Bob” was a common phrase when friends and family wanted to know details about events, past and present. He was a good-natured man with a great sense of humor who enjoyed sharing stories and jokes. His wit will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Coalition for Human Care, Southern Pines, or FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.

A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, in Pinehurst.

Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

