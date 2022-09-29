Robert A. Hendry

Robert Andrew Hendry, 33, of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at NYU Langone Medical Center, in New York City.
Robert was born on Dec. 1, 1988, in San Antonio, Texas. He grew up in Southern Pines/Pinehurst, as well as Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida.
He is survived by his mother, Jean S. Hendry, of Princeton, N.J. (formerly of Southern Pines); and his father, Andrew D. Hendry and stepmother, Mary L. Hendry, of Pinehurst.
Rob had an active childhood, riding horses, playing tennis, boating, skiing (Black Diamond) and traveling. Rob graduated from The O'Neal School in Southern Pines in 2007, where he played tennis and ran track. For two of his high school years, he attended Saddlebrook Tennis Academy outside Tampa, Fla. He was a Boy Scout in Troop 1, in Southern Pines.
He went on to matriculate as a freshman at the University of San Diego, eventually earning his bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University. At the time of his passing, Rob was enrolled in an advanced program at Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.
During his short life, Rob had many accomplishments. Before college, he served as the executive assistant to the vice chairman of a major recruiting firm in New York City. Many of his achievements were related to law. He was selected for a coveted FBI internship in college. He worked for many years as a family law paralegal for an Am Law 100 law firm.
He enrolled in the San Diego Sheriff's Department training program, but eventually decided that it would not be a good choice for him. Then, he began the process of becoming an attorney by taking the LSAT exam and scoring in the 99th percentile. He was active in Democratic politics.
More recently, he was an editor for a journal and related publications and for the second edition of Trade Crash, a book about the current world trade situation. He was also pursuing his ambition to become a chef.
Rob was a wonderful person and people who knew him loved him. He was smart and funny, with a smile that could light up a room. The world is a less glorious place now that he is gone, and he will be missed.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please contact Boles Funeral Home for updated service information.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
