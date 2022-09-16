Robert A. Fazio Jr.

Robert A. Fazio Jr., 87, of Pinehurst, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Robert was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Aug. 18, 1935 to Robert Fazio Sr. and Theresa Storto.

Robert graduated from Syracuse University in 1957. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army with honors, Special Forces and 82nd Airborne. Robert was a jump master and made 108 career jumps and was awarded two Bronze Stars during his military service. He served in Korea and Vietnam. In Germany, he not only enjoyed refereeing youth soccer on many levels, but also coaching. Robert married Patricia Rohan in 1957. After his service in the Army, Robert and Patricia lived in Darnestown, Md., for 20 years, before retiring to Pinehurst. He was a proud member of the Pinehurst Country Club and enjoyed golfing as much as possible. After each round of golf, you could find him visiting the Tater Barn to laugh and share stories of the day.

