Robert A. Fazio Jr., 87, of Pinehurst, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Robert was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Aug. 18, 1935 to Robert Fazio Sr. and Theresa Storto.
Robert graduated from Syracuse University in 1957. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army with honors, Special Forces and 82nd Airborne. Robert was a jump master and made 108 career jumps and was awarded two Bronze Stars during his military service. He served in Korea and Vietnam. In Germany, he not only enjoyed refereeing youth soccer on many levels, but also coaching. Robert married Patricia Rohan in 1957. After his service in the Army, Robert and Patricia lived in Darnestown, Md., for 20 years, before retiring to Pinehurst. He was a proud member of the Pinehurst Country Club and enjoyed golfing as much as possible. After each round of golf, you could find him visiting the Tater Barn to laugh and share stories of the day.
Robert volunteered at St. Joseph of the Pines, he also was a lay Eucharist minister at St. Anthony’s and tended to people in the local hospital. He was also an avid bridge player and had a special place in his heart for the Tackle Box Tavern in Atlantic Beach.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Donna, of Westlake Village, Calif.; son, James, of Allen, Md., and son, Christopher of Morehead City. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews from New York, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard; and his wife, Patricia.
He will be missed by his entire family but also by the countless friends that he met and made over the years on and off the course, in and around the Pinehurst area.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m., with Father Kane officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Southern Pines, or FirstHealth Hospice, Pinehurst.
A memorial service at Fort Bragg will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
