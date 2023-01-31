Robert A. Everett

Robert Allen Everett, 70, entered the church triumphant on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was born March 13, 1952, to Dr. Robert C. and Myrtle Everett and grew up in Grosse Pointe, Mich. He graduated with the charter class of Grosse Pointe North High School, in 1970, and attended the University of Michigan (class of 1974). Bob was a Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity member and a proud participant in the Annual Mud Bowl.
While attending Michigan, Bob met his wife of 48 years, Barbara Eldredge; together, they raised their children, Megan and Rob, in Grosse Pointe and West Bloomfield, Mich. Bob had a distinguished career in the insurance financial services industry. He developed long standing relationships and friendships with many customers along the way.
Bob especially enjoyed playing the great game of golf. He was a founding board member of the Ever-Clear Challenge Cup and a charter member of the Dead Birdie Society. Bob also loved swimming, tennis and skiing.
He was a dedicated member of Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Over his 30-plus year membership, he began the Men's Friday Breakfast Lecture, served as president of Men of the Kirk, usher co-captain, and two terms as a trustee.
Bob and Barbara found their "little slice of heaven" in Pinehurst, in 2005, moving there permanently in 2021. His grandchildren will miss going to the rock pile with "Pop Pop" to work on their swing!
Bob was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Wilbur Argersinger.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister, Christine Argersinger; and brother, Jim Everett (Lori); his children, Megan Hoffman (Michael) and Rob Everett (Lisa); as well as his grandchildren, Robert (Bo) C. Everett, Grace Everett Hoffman, Joseph Stark Everett and Edward (Teddy) T. Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Duke University Hospital, FirstHealth Concierge Medicine, and FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, in his final weeks. Memorial contributions in loving memory of Bob may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation at (910) 695-7500.
