Richard T. White

Richard “Dick” Talbot White died peacefully at home, in Pinehurst, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Born Feb. 11,1933, Dad spent his childhood in Ft. Thomas, Ky., beginning a long standing love and devotion to the Cincinnati Reds. A lifelong athlete, he played football, baseball and ran track in high school, took up tennis and eventually settled on playing golf for most of his adult life. His love of golf inspired travel to Ireland twice and his golfing memorabilia decorated every home he lived in.
He met his bride, Mary Jane Warner, at Ohio University, and they were married Sept. 10, 1955.
Dad served his country by enlisting in the Army in 1956. After training at Fort Ord, then Fort Lee, Dad was stationed with Mary Jane in Stuttgart, Germany, assigned to the 66th CIC. They enjoyed traveling Europe as a young couple before returning home to start a family.
Retiring to Pinehurst and building a home in 1994, they hit the golf courses with a vengeance. After a career spanning 40 years in the insurance industry, Dad lent his experience in retirement by consulting with groups, organizations and the village of Pinehurst in the area of risk management.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Jane (Warner); three children, Kimberly Frederick, Jeffrey (Frances) White and Lisbeth (Paul) Hintz; grandchildren, Erin, Brady, Ryan and Andrew Frederick, Mikaela, Camryn and Sawyer Hintz; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Rosemary White (Reeves); brothers, Peter and Lewis Jr.; and sister, Mary Elizabeth.
Our family would like to thank FirstHealth Hospice and their amazing staff for their care, support and guidance during Dad’s final weeks.
The family will hold a small private memorial service with interment to follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.
Powell Funeral Home is honored to serve the White family.
