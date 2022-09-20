Richard T. Oldham

Patriot, veteran, compassionate, small town boy. These are some of the words to describe our beloved husband, father, brother and papa.
Cmdr. Richard Thomas Oldham, U.S.N. (Ret.), of Vass, was born June 24, 1939, to the late Edgar Murchison and Emma Thomas Oldham. He died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Tom grew up in Vass, where he retired, and loved to spin tails about life in the 1940s and 1950s, where everything was simple, and you could buy gas for a quarter.
After graduating from Vass Lakeview School in 1958, Tom enlisted in the Navy along with three other classmates from a class of only 20.
His 32-year military career began at Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Ill., where he graduated as a petty officer 3rd class. After nine different duty stations and 14 short years, he worked his way to master chief petty officer. He then commissioned in 1972 and served another 18 years, retiring as a commander.
Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in health care administration from George Washington University in 1976, and a Master of Arts in human resources management from Pepperdine University in 1978.
From 1958 to 1990, Tom served his country with honor and devotion. His Navy career took him to Panama, Okinawa, Vietnam, Sicily and 13 naval bases throughout the United States.
After his retirement, he enjoyed being a stay at home dad, and even a home-school dad.
Tom loved buying and repairing homes that others regarded as a lost cause. Many a day you could see him in Vass, on a ladder, wearing cargo shorts, spattered with paint, a shirt with holes and tennis shoes with tall socks. This was our dad and husband. He had a special place in his heart for all people, especially those that needed extra help. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Scott Oldham; son, Wolf Biggerstaff (Fran); daughters, Sarah McAuley (Stephen) and Emily Oldham; grandchildren, Ryan, Chase and Maggie Lynn Biggerstaff, and Andrew, Theodore and Lincoln McAuley.
He is also survived by his sisters, Sophia Cook (Larry), Lynne Miller (Randy), Emma Williams; and brother-in-law, Blue McCaskill.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia McCaskill; and his son, Larry Oldham.
Donations in his memory may be made to Vass-Lakeview Alumni Association.
