Richard Mackert, of Aberdeen, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional, in Pinehurst, at the age of 74.
Rick was born in West Chicago on Oct. 2, 1948, to the late Walter and Eunice Anderson Mackert. Rick loved to read and make posters of inspiration. He would often take his art to work for others to enjoy. He would also enjoy taking his art to The Greens of Pinehurst for the residents to enjoy.
Rick proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War, from January 1962 to May 1975.
Rick was a teacher and coached football and basketball at Glenbard High School, in Illinois. In 2005, he met Debbie Sandoval, whom he would marry in 2019, in Illinois, while working for Glenellyn Moving and Storage. He also worked security for Sunstate Security and was an airline pilot for Motorola for 15 years.
He leaves behind his wife, Debbie Mackert, of Aberdeen; his children, Jamie Mackert and his wife, Dawn, and Brett Mackert, both of Illinois; his grandchildren, Broden and Easton; his brother, Ron Mackert, and his spouse, Sally, also of Illinois.
The family will celebrate Rick's life on Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 3 p.m., at Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Memorials may be made in his memory to a charity of your choosing.
