Richard M. Prevatt Jr.

On Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, Dick Prevatt finished his “final battle,” let go of his earthly body and moved “further up and further in” to the Kingdom of God. He rejoices now with Jesus, his Savior, and celebrates with Harriet and many others who have gone on before.
Dick was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 62-plus years, Harriet Lee (Stewman) Prevatt, on Oct. 27, 2015.
He is survived by his sons, Capt. Richard M. Prevatt III, USN Ret., with his wife, Tina, Dr. William J. Prevatt ll, DVM, with his wife, Becky; five grandchildren, Steven, Connie, Matthew, Michael and Andrea; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Lubin V. Prevatt and his wife, Nancy.
He was thankful for dear friends, especially in Southern Pines, who gave him years of deep friendship and dedicated much time caring for him and helping in these last months.
Dick served 22 years in the U.S. Army. When asked "Where did you serve?" he would say, "All the wrong places at all the right times." He served in Germany, Tennessee, Vietnam, Arizona, Korea, North Carolina, Iran, Northern Virginia twice, and sundry other quick stops.
After retiring from the Army, he found his next work calling with 23 years of enjoying challenges and rewards as controller, general manager, president and co-owner of a profitable small business (1983-2006).
He said with great conviction that the two major accomplishments of his life with Harriet were two wonderful sons and their growing families. A lifelong golfer, he enjoyed his retirement years on the course and at “the 19th hole” with his buddies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.