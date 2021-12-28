Richard L. Moore

Richard Lester Moore, 96, of Pinehurst, passed away of natural causes on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
He was born July 5, 1925, in Barbourville, Kentucky, to the late Richard Lee and Rebecca (Taylor) Moore. Richard had a lifelong nickname of “Shine,” due to his first job shining shoes.
Richard proudly served as a radio-tech in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Rasher, which was one of the most successful World War II submarines. He served for the war’s duration ‘plus six months,’ to mothball the Rasher. After the war, Richard attended Union College and graduated in 1951, with a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in mathematics. He worked for the U.S. government until his retirement from civil service in 1985. He managed the design and procurement of our country’s Strategic Air Defense radar system, PAVE PAWS.
Richard and his wife, Lois, raised their family in Lexington, Mass., before retiring to Pinehurst over 30 years ago. He was a past president of the Lexington Ski Club and a member of Pinehurst Country Golf Club. He was an excellent golfer into his 90s, winning awards during member guest tournaments, especially with his grandson, Garrett. He enjoyed bowling leagues in past years and playing bridge with his friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Lorraine (Webb) Moore; and seven siblings, Dorthy Sybil Cobb, Clayborne Clyde Moore, Ortie Pearl Cottongim, Charles Jacob Moore, Mary Lucy Childers, Henry Elton Moore and infant, Eula May Moore.
He is survived by three children, Karen Lee Sullivan (Thomas), Cheryl Lynn Rose (Lawrence), and Jeffrey Kent Moore (Kathi); also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer Rose Meranda (Daniel), Lindsey Ann Kelly (Brendan), Garrett Kent Moore, Ryan Scott Campbell, Thomas Ryan Sullivan and Tiffani Rose Sullivan (Nabil Raouafi); also survived by four great-grandchildren, Gemma Rose and Charlotte Shine Meranda, Nadine and Adam Raouafi. Richard is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial donations in Richard’s name may be made to Union College, 310 College St., Barbourville KY 40906.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
