Richard L. Moore

Richard Lester Moore, 96, of Pinehurst, passed away of natural causes on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.

He was born July 5, 1925, in Barbourville, Kentucky, to the late Richard Lee and Rebecca (Taylor) Moore. Richard had a lifelong nickname of “Shine,” due to his first job shining shoes.

Richard proudly served as a radio-tech in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Rasher, which was one of the most successful World War II submarines. He served for the war’s duration ‘plus six months,’ to mothball the Rasher. After the war, Richard attended Union College and graduated in 1951, with a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in mathematics. He worked for the U.S. government until his retirement from civil service in 1985. He managed the design and procurement of our country’s Strategic Air Defense radar system, PAVE PAWS.

Richard and his wife, Lois, raised their family in Lexington, Mass., before retiring to Pinehurst over 30 years ago. He was a past president of the Lexington Ski Club and a member of Pinehurst Country Golf Club. He was an excellent golfer into his 90s, winning awards during member guest tournaments, especially with his grandson, Garrett. He enjoyed bowling leagues in past years and playing bridge with his friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Lorraine (Webb) Moore; and seven siblings, Dorthy Sybil Cobb, Clayborne Clyde Moore, Ortie Pearl Cottongim, Charles Jacob Moore, Mary Lucy Childers, Henry Elton Moore and infant, Eula May Moore.

He is survived by three children, Karen Lee Sullivan (Thomas), Cheryl Lynn Rose (Lawrence), and Jeffrey Kent Moore (Kathi); also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer Rose Meranda (Daniel), Lindsey Ann Kelly (Brendan), Garrett Kent Moore, Ryan Scott Campbell, Thomas Ryan Sullivan and Tiffani Rose Sullivan (Nabil Raouafi); also survived by four great-grandchildren, Gemma Rose and Charlotte Shine Meranda, Nadine and Adam Raouafi. Richard is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial donations in Richard’s name may be made to Union College, 310 College St., Barbourville KY 40906.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days