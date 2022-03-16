Richard J. Zapczynski passed away peacefully, with his wife, Dorothy, by his side, Sunday, March 13, 2022.
He was born and raised in Philadelphia to the late Julius and Genevieve Zapczynski. He was the devoted husband of 62 years to the love of his life, Dottye. Rich was determined to have a son. The couple was blessed with five daughters before God granted his wish. In addition to his six children, Richard is survived by 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband and passionate about making a better life for his family, often working overtime along with a second job. Rich encouraged harmony in the family.
Rich was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Known as Zap, in his younger years, Rich was best characterized by his diligence, resilience and sharp sense of humor. He was industrious, hard-working and able to fix just about anything. Rich demonstrated his ambition and resourcefulness at the early age of 12, when he worked with a horse and cart as a huckster, peddling goods in the streets of Philly. Rich worked for Bell Telephone as a lineman, “the phone guy,” for 25 years before retiring.
Rich enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, particularly to Hilton Head Island, Dollywood, Myrtle Beach and Italy, for an audience with Pope John Paul II. He enjoyed fishing, walking along the Seven Lakes dam and just sitting at the marina with his wife, Dot.
Rich was often found working outdoors and observing the butterflies, hummingbirds, lizards and frogs in his backyard. He was fastidious about his lawn care year-round. Green was his color! He loved Polish kielbasa, Philly soft pretzels and an evening bowl of ice cream. Rich was an avid donut lover, and walking into his house with a box of Krispy Kremes would bring a smile to his face.
Rich often recounted stories from his lifetime, including his sighting of a UFO hovering above the well-known Nabisco building in Philadelphia. That sighting spawned his interest in extraterrestrials.
Rich … Richard … Zap …. Dad … Daddy…. Pop … Grandpa … Poppi will be missed by the entire Zap clan. Fly Dad, fly, on the road to Heaven. Touchdown! Your wings were ready before our hearts.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.