Richard J. Moran

Richard James Moran, 93, of Whispering Pines, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Richard was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 8, 1929, to Edward and Catherine (Murphy) Moran. Richard met his wife Nora in 1951, and were later married at The Church of the Good Shephard in Inwood, N.Y. Married on his 25th birthday in May 1954, the date came to be known as the “trifecta” with his birthday, wedding anniversary and Mother’s Day being celebrated within days of each other. The couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this last May.
Richard and Nora raised their family in Staten Island, N.Y., where Richard enjoyed time with his friends and family, playing backyard horseshoes, paddleball, bridge and singing baritone in a barbershop choral group. In later years, weekends and summers were spent at their tiny beach house, which Richard named “Mon Reve” (My Dream), in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.
The couple relocated to North Carolina in 1994.
Landing in Whispering Pines was a happy accident. On what was meant to be a trip to investigate retirement properties in Florida, Richard passed a highway sign for Whispering Pines and was enamored with the sound of it. An avid golfer, Richard was proud of his two aces on the course, and when not playing golf was busy creating a backyard gardenscape.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nora (McCusker) Moran; daughter, Annlouise Moran; granddaughters, Michelle Moran and Meaghan (Moran) Whitmer; grandson, Conor Cole Moran; and brother, John Moran.
Richard was preceded in death by son, Gerard Moran; brothers Edward, Robert and Paul Moran.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 3:30 p.m., with Fr. Kane officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, 1500 W. Indiana Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
