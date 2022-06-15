Richard J. McFarland

Richard James McFarland passed away peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Richard was born April 26, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minn., to the late Royal Andrew and Elayne Longcore McFarland.
He is survived by Carole, his wife of 21 years; stepson Chris (Kasey); and grandchildren, Ryder and Franco; also, stepson Matt (Jess); and grandchildren, Claire and Hudson. He also leaves behind his sister, Mary (Keith); brothers, Mark (Terry) and Tim; along with four nephews and one niece, all of the Minneapolis area.
Rich was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and a lifelong MN Gopher hockey fan. After college, Rich proudly served his country for six years in the National Guard. Rich began his career with The Foursome Men’s store in Wayzata, Minn., where he excelled in the retail environment and honed his impeccable style. Leaving retail, Rich became a partner with Minnesota Exteriors and later with his brother, Mark, at Metro Millwork, Plymouth, Minn. He then used his artistic design talent and eye for detail in a long career representing Kolbe and Kolbe windows in the home construction industry, along with architectural retrofitting of historical buildings.
While living in Minneapolis, he was an active member of the Zurah Shrine and an enthusiastic drummer in their drum and bugle corps. Rich loved to tell stories and there were many of his time in the drum corps. He also had a soft spot for the children at the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
Anyone who knew Rich, knew of his passion for golf having started the game at age 13. While a hole in one eluded him, he was proud to have been the Minnesota Baker National Golf Club Senior Champion. He always enjoyed the camaraderie with fellow players and played at many courses across the country and, again, had many stories to share. Over the years, he volunteered at various PGA and USGA events including U.S. Kid’s Golf here in Pinehurst. Rich and Carole relocated to Pinehurst in September 2011, and never looked back.
Besides golf and hockey, his other passion was cars, from restoring classic Cadillacs to getting his first Corvette at age 50. Thus began his love affair with Corvettes. He and Carole attended many car shows over the years with a memorable excursion to the 2021 Great American Race in Mooresville.
Rich was a man of many interests and many opinions, of which he was not afraid to share. He had an insatiable curiosity about people, places and things; loved to travel, especially Corvette road trips with Route 66 a special memory. His sense of humor was infectious and in his words, “it’s all about the timing.”
Last, but not least, was his passion for animals; from his many dogs over the years, and to his own surprise, his love of cats, especially his beloved Squirt.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
In his memory, donations may be made to The Weymouth Center, P. O. Box 939, Southern Pines, NC 28388 (www.weymouthcenter.org); or to Sandhills Cat Coalition, P.O. Box 4541, Pinehurst, NC 28374 (www.sandhillscatcoalition.com)
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
