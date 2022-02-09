Richard Everett Swanson, Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force (Ret.), 73, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
He was born in 1948, in Biloxi, Miss., to the late Dustin and Dorothy Swanson. He was raised in a military family and, upon graduation from high school, attended and graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1970. Following graduation, he married the love of his life, (Debi) Leigh Ross. Richard proudly served his country for 22 years, where he traveled extensively. During his military service, he worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, in New Mexico, for the Theoretical Physics Division and earned his doctorate in theoretical physics. He went onto teach physics at both the Air Force Academy and West Point.
After retiring from the Air Force, in 1992, Richard went on to a second career as a professor and Dean of Instruction at Sandhills Community College, where he taught for over 25 years. He retired in 2017, but continuing to teach part-time.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Richard loved spending time with his family, and he also enjoyed woodworking, using his grandfather’s woodworking equipment.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dustin Herbert Swanson Jr. (first wife, the late Pat).
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Leigh Ross Swanson; three children, Serena Bree Swanson, Shane Richard Swanson (Emily) and Kyle Ross Swanson (Samantha); one brother, Robert Swanson (Dot); sister-in-law, Rose Ann Swanson; sister-in-law, Deri Ross; also survived by seven grandchildren, Masen, Madelyn, Amelia, Everett, Eli, Stone and Oliver.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring. Burial at United States Airforce Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 2, with full military honors.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
