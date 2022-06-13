Richard C. Lanier,84, of Marston, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
He was born in Alamance County, a son of the late Earl and Anna Poindexter Lanier. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Lanier served in the U.S. Army. He started with the NC Highway Patrol in 1961 and retired from NC-DMV in 1988, with 30 years of service.
He was a member of the Marston Baptist Church. He was a past member of the Hamlet Lions Club, serving as president for two years. He was in charge of the Hamlet Fair concessions for many years. He enjoyed cooking barbecue for family and friends. A favorite pastime was spending time with his Hamlet Hardee’s breakfast group for their daily “board meeting.”
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Aletha Teague Lanier, of the home; daughter, Lynn Lanier, of Aberdeen; son, Rick Lanier and wife, Karen, of Indian Trail; grandchildren, Katelyn Cole and husband, Spencer, Seth Agee, Cassie Agee, Sarah Lanier, and Andrew Lanier and wife, Sarah; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Haley Cole, whom he adored; a sister, Libby Long, of Burlington.
The family will receive friends the evening of Monday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m., at Watson-King Funeral Home, in Hamlet.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at the Richmond County Memorial Park, with the Rev. Jim Ritter and the Rev. David Marks officiating with military honors.
The family would like to thank the staff of 2 Reid at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for their care and compassion with Richard and his family.
Memorials may be made to Marston Baptist Church, 2361 Hwy 1 North, Marston, NC 28363, or FirstHealth Cancer Care Fund, Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
