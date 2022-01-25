Richard A. Stewart, of Southern Pines, transitioned Sunday morning, Jan. 23, 2022, at the age of 69. He lived a full life and was loved by many.
He served 32 years as a police officer for the town of Southern Pines before retiring in 2009.
Viewing services will be held Friday, Jan. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
