Richard “Rick” A. Kaiser III, 63, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, after a very short battle with leukemia.
He is survived by his wife, Judith “Judy” Twilla Kaiser, of Pinehurst; his son, Richard “Rich” Kaiser, of Pinehurst; and his daughter, Caroline Kaiser ,of Nashville, Tenn.; his brothers, Gordon Kaiser (Cindy), of Wilmington, Del., Chris Kaiser (Tammy), of Sea Bright, N.J.; and sister, Ann Kaiser Ballinger (Ken), of Wilmington, Del.; and many nieces and nephews.
Rick was born in Wilmington, Del., to Joan and Dick Kaiser, and grew up in Arlington Heights, Ill. He attended Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Ill. After graduation, Rick moved back to Wilmington, Del., where he met Judy. They married and moved to Chadds Ford, Pa., and raised their two children. Judy and Rick moved to Pinehurst, in 2016, to, among other things, be close to Judy’s mother, Sarah Twilla, and to enjoy the area they had come to know over the years.
Rick enjoyed coaching, particularly his children’s lacrosse, basketball and soccer teams. He continued his enjoyment of teaching and coaching sports in Pinehurst, by helping youth to play golf through the First Tee Sandhills program.
He will be tremendously missed by his family and all of his old and new friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Tee Sandhills at www.firstteesandhills.org.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.