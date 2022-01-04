Ressie M. Bishop

Ressie Mae Burks Bishop, 86, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Cullman County, Ala., to the late Robert and Myrtle Burks. In addition to her parents, Ressie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Bishop, in 2021; brother, Leroy Burks; and sister, Wilma Flack.
She is survived by three children, Allen Bishop (Theresa), Susie Burns (Gary), and Paul Brent Bishop (Cathleen); brother, Bobby Burks; sister, Bettie Horton; grandchildren, Natalie, Dustin, Jessie, Shaun, Elizabeth, Rachel, Ariel, Isaac and Abby; great-grandchildren, Eli, Adie, Lawson, Nolan, James Robert and Ryman Magnolia.
Ressie loved the Lord and was a faithful follower of Christ. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (granny) and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed. But, as a “good and faithful servant,” we rejoice that she is in heaven and we will see her again one day.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Aberdeen, Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. A burial will be held Monday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m., at Sandhills State VA Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering of the International Mission Board, https://www.imb.org/lottie-moon-christmas-offering.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
