Rebecca Brown

Rebecca (Becky) Brown, of Robbins, passed away at her home on Monday, April 10, 2023. She was 79 years old. Becky was born in Pinehurst, on Jan. 16, 1944, to Denese and W.C. Brown.
Becky was a doting, nurturing, and supportive mother to Lynn, Julie and Mandy. She raised her children with love and devotion in Robbins with her husband of 58 years, Don Brown.
As a mom, grandma, wife, sister, aunt, and friend Becky was known for her beautiful smile, genuine heart, caring nature and wit. Family was life to Becky.
She welcomed many friends and loved ones into her life and home over the years and made them all feel like family. "Miss Becky" was the neighborhood mom for many generations.
Becky loved the beach and was most happy on family vacations, where she could listen to the ocean and watch all her children and grandchildren play in the sand, sun, and water. She was most proud of her family.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Donald Wayne Brown, of Robbins. Becky is also survived by her three daughters, Lynn(Joey) Dunn, Julie Brown and Mandy (Chris) Nall. After being a mom to three daughters, Becky found immense joy in spoiling her five grandsons, Conner and Chase Dunn, Noah Spears, and Sawyer and Tanner Nall. While she was still able, Becky attended every athletic event, school performance and special occasion for each of her grandsons. She is also survived by her one loving sibling, her sister, Jane Evans (Charles), of Aberdeen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and bonus children.
Services will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, in Robbins, on April 15, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Pine Rest Cemetery. Family will greet friends and loved ones immediately following the services at Tabernacle United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials in her honor can be made to Tabernacle UMC, in Robbins, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Both are charities she supported.
