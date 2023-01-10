Rebecca B. Bowen, 84, from Carthage, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
A native of Moore County, Rebecca served the community as a teacher for 33 years, the majority of which was at Sandhills Farm Life Elementary School. She enjoyed her students and saw many of them regularly through the years. When in public, former students would greet her with a smile and laughter ensued as they relived fun memories of school days.
Rebecca grew up on a tobacco farm, working with cousins through the entire process from seeding to sale. Recollections by the cousins of the questionable “good old days” always included a description of the hard work and the lessons learned about work ethic and the importance of fun when the work was done.
Retirement years included time with family and lots of travel, both across this country and abroad. If a car or bus (sometimes a plane) was going somewhere, Rebecca was ready to go. She enjoyed the mountains and the beach equally. One of her favorite trips was to Arichonan, Scotland, the homeland of her ancestors. Family history was important to Rebecca so she was an active member in the family’s genealogical society, Sept of Blue, serving as their treasurer for many years.
A life-long member of Culdee Presbyterian Church, in West End, Rebecca served her Lord from an early age. As a teenager, she was teaching Bible lessons at Circle meetings she attended with her mother and sister. Singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School for many years were fulfilling activities. Rebecca performed many duties within the Presbyterian Women of the Church including serving as president multiple times. Her faith was strong and carried her through the many phases of life.
Most recently she enjoyed spending time with family and her classmates from her Farm Life High School days. They brought much joy and laughter. Strawberry ice cream and milkshakes accompanying a good hot dog were frequent requests while she tuned in to Western tv shows.
Rebecca Bowen was preceded in death by Jene, her husband of 55 years; her granddaughter, Sarah Ann; and her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Byng Gibbs. She is survived by her daughter, Diann Fortune and husband, Dennis, and their son, Nicholas, of Southern Pines; and son, Ronald Bowen, of Carthage, and his daughter, Grace, of California, along with many extended family.
A celebration of Rebecca Bowen’s life, officiated by Rev. Connie Weaver, will be held at Culdee Presbyterian Church, in West End, on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m.
The family is being served by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
For those so inclined, contributions may be mailed to Sept of Blue Genealogical Society in care of Patti Burke at 265 Blue Siding Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.