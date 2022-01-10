Raymond T. Odierno

Gen. Raymond Thomas Odierno (Ret.), the 38th Chief of Staff of the United States Army, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Pinehurst, after a brave battle with cancer. He was 67.
Ray Odierno was born Sept. 8, 1954, in New Jersey to Raymond and Helen Odierno. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy, and her husband. He is survived by his wife Linda; children, Anthony, Kathrin and Michael; grandchildren; sister-in-law; cousins; nephews; nieces; great-nephews; and great-nieces.
Funeral services will be held privately followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Ray be made to Army Emergency Relief, www.armyemergencyrelief.org.
In 1890, Ray’s great-grandfather, Basilio Odierno, along with his wife and children, emigrated from Italy to New York City. Shortly after, the family established a successful butchery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Twenty years later, the Odierno family moved to New Jersey’s Morris County.
Growing up in New Jersey, Ray was a well-known athlete. Winning a baseball state championship, at the young age of 13, was one of his earliest and most memorable athletic achievements. Ray attended Morris Hills Regional High School, where he was a nine-time letter winner in three major sports: football, basketball and baseball. In 1971, his high school football team won the state championship.
Upon graduation from high school, Ray chose to serve his country and entered the United States Military Academy, at West Point, in 1972. During his time at West Point, Ray was a member of the football team for two years, as well as a pitcher on the baseball team for three years. He graduated in 1976 with a commission in Field Artillery.
Gen. Odierno’s military career spanned nearly 40 years, culminating with the honor of serving as the 38th Chief of Staff of the Army. From the beginnings of his career during the Cold War with service in the 56th Field Artillery Brigade in U.S. Army Europe, Ray held numerous assignments including battery commander in the 73d Field Artillery, XVIII Airborne Corps and Division’s artillery executive officer in 3rd Armored Division during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He commanded 2d Battalion, 8th Field Artillery, 7th Infantry Division (Light) followed by the Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division. In 1997, Ray began his final tour in Europe as Chief of Staff, V Corps, and concluded his assignment as the assistant division commander (Support) for 1st Armored Division and deputy commanding general for Task Force Hawk in Albania during the war in Kosovo.
In October 2001, Gen. Odierno became the commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood, which included his deployment to Operation Iraqi Freedom, from April 2003 through March 2004. Following his successes in division command, Gen. Odierno served as assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, acting as the primary military advisor to Secretary of State Colin Powell, and later, to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
In May 2006, Gen. Odierno became the commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood. Between 2006 and 2010, his deployment totaled 39 months, first as commander of Multi National Corps - Iraq (III Corps), followed by Multi-National Force - Iraq, and, finally, United States Forces - Iraq. During his time with III Corps, he was the architect and operational commander of the surge forces. Upon redeployment stateside, he served as the last Commander of United States Joint Forces Command. On Sept. 7, 2011, Gen. Odierno was sworn in as the 38th Chief of Staff of the Army. Four years later, his retirement drew his distinguished military career to a close.
Odierno was known for his integrity, loyalty, and dedication to duty. He was a mentor and a natural leader. His courage and humility were an inspiration to both colleagues and friends. Odierno was a soldier’s general, creating relationships built on mutual trust across every field he walked with them. His soldiers were his extended family, and he considered their well-being and development to be the core of his work.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.