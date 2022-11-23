Raymond Maurice Lomax, 89, of Jackson Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. Raymond was born Jan. 2, 1933, in Richmond County, and was the youngest of nine children born to Marshall Elsie and Carrie Patterson Lomax.
Raymond was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and an active member of the Derby community and Jones Springs United Methodist Church. During his life he was a devoted member of the choir and served on every committee at the church.
Raymond retired after 42 years of work as the parts department manager at Clark Chevrolet in Pinehurst. He loved farming, raising cows and goats, and tinkering at the barn. He was an active member of Alberta Lodge No. 645.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his siblings, Isabel Hartsell, Edna Lomax, Otis Lomax, Leonard Lomax, Charles Lomax, Elizabeth Tart, William Lomax, and his twin brother, Roy Lomax.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anne Dewitt Lomax; and his children, Lucinda (Danny) Sullivan, of Raleigh, and Doug Lomax (Kathy Denson), of Ellerbe. In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren, Drew (Claire) Sullivan, Challie Sullivan (Tony Guerra), Collin Lomax, Conley Lomax and Harrison Sullivan; two great -grandchildren, Sloane and Parker Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews.
Raymond’s greatest love was his family and friends. The family expresses sincere gratitude to all the healthcare workers throughout the past few months, and especially Hospice Haven of Richmond County.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Jones Springs Cemetery Fund, 1506 Jones Springs Church Road, Ellerbe, NC 28338; or Richmond County Hospice , 1119 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, at Jones Springs United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dena White and Rev. David Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Jones Springs Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe.
