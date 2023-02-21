Dr. Raymond Kevin Ryan, 57, passed away in Florida.
Kevin was born in New York City on June 7, 1965, to Raymond and Sybil Ryan, and was brother to Susan Ryan of Weston, Mass., and F. Douglas Ryan, of Winston- Salem.
After graduating from Montgomery High School, in Skillman, N.J., Kevin attended Rutgers University, graduating with a degree in philosophy. He continued his education at Rutgers, where he earned a M.S. and Ph.D. in chemistry, and an M.D. at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He completed residency training in neurology at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, followed by fellowship training in movement disorders at Harvard/Beth Israel Deaconess, in Boston. He enjoyed practicing as a neurologist for 20 years.
Kevin was a proud father to Lucia and Marco. He was also a special uncle to Allie, Jack, Raymond, Katherine and Michael.
A lifelong bibliophile, with a continued interest in learning, Kevin had an encyclopedic knowledge of a wide variety of subjects. He enjoyed writing fiction and sharing his stories. He also had a great appreciation of music and the dramatic arts.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Sybil Lorraine Smith Ryan.
He is survived by his father, Raymond John Ryan; children, Lucia and Marco; sister, Susan Ryan; brother, F. Douglas Ryan; nieces and nephews, Allie and Jack Ryan, Raymond, Katherine and Michael Grocela.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, in Pinehurst. A visitation will start at 9 a.m.
Burial will follow at the town of Clinton cemetery, Clinton.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Powell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ryan family.
